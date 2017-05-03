Two arrested in high-speed chase

Two people were arrested following a high-speed chase that shut down a road in northeast Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers attempted to stop a car involved in an armed robbery around 1:54 a.m. on Austin Drive. The vehicle refused to pull over and a chase ensued.

Police say the driver eventually stopped in the 4300 block of N Tryon Street and two people were arrested. Three lanes of N Tryon Street near Sugar Creek Road were shut down for a time.

Names and charges have not been released.

