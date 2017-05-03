Sex offender charged in 'brutal' killing of Rowan County woman

A man was charged early Wednesday morning with murder in the killing of a 53-year-old Rowan County woman, warrants show.

Donald Lee Frye, 50 of 12th Street in Kannapolis, is being charged in what police are calling the "brutal murder" of Sheila Godfrey, who was found dead at her home Friday. Frye was jailed just before 1:30 a.m.

Deputies were called Friday to the 170 block of Lyerly Pond Road after Sheila Godfrey was found dead. Investigators say Godfrey was killed Thursday evening.

"[Frye] committed this act by means of an assault consisting of having in possession and threatening the use of a dangerous weapon to wit, a blunt object and electrical cord whereby the life of Sheila Godfrey was threatened and endangered," warrants state.

Godfrey’s car, a white 1987 Chevrolet S10 Blazer, was found at the Super Speedwash on Avalon Drive in Salisbury. Surveillance video showed a white male, later identified as Frye, operating the car Thursday night.

Frye is also accused of stealing Godfrey's debit card. He was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police say Frye and Godfrey knew each other and that the act was not random.

Frye is a sex offender listed on the North Carolina Sex Offender registry. He was convicted in 1998 of taking indecent liberties with a minor and second-degree sex offense. He was recently released from jail after serving time on a probation violation.

Police say Frye was identified as a result of the public's help.

He is being held at the Rowan County Detention Center without bond.

