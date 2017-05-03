ALERT: High speed chase through Charlotte

Good morning to you. It's Christine Sperow in the WBTV newsroom. Today is Wednesday, May 3. Here is a first look at the stories we're following right now on WBTV News This Morning. Make sure you're tuned in for the latest information and breaking news. We're live from 4:30-9:00 a.m. on WBTV and Bounce TV.
We know a lot of you check your social media accounts in the morning. That's where we first broke the news of a high speed chase through Charlotte that just happened. The scene is still active on North Tryon Street right now. WBTV's Micah Smith has more details on what happened and whether police were able to catch the people they were chasing.
So it was a tornado after all. We showed you storm damage on WBTV News This Morning earlier this week in Newton. We'll tell you the size tornado officials say touched down in that area.
Mecklenburg County Commissioners are sending a message to state leaders. They don't want teenagers who commit non-violent crimes charged as adults. WBTV's Mark Davenport has more on how county officials are getting involved in the Raise the Age movement.
NEW overnight: We have the results of the election in South Carolina, including the one to fill the seat left vacated by Mick Mulvaney. We have details of who will face off in a runoff on the Republican side.
As you're spending more time outside because of nice weather, we have another heads up for you to be on the lookout for ticks. There's a tick-borne virus that may be spreading right here in the Carolinas.
Speaking of weather, did you enjoy the day yesterday? Looks like we'll be a little warmer today...even though we're starting the morning a bit cool. Plus, another First Alert Day has been declared for tomorrow. WBTV Meteorologist Al Conklin is breaking down the forecast right now!
Tune in!
Christine
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to Bruns Academy, on S Bruns Avenue near uptown, in reference to a man armed with a knife who entered the school's main doors.More >>
The principal of Knox Middle School, who has been given much credit for improvements at the once struggling school, is leaving the Rowan-Salisbury School System for a job in South Carolina.More >>
Donald Lee Frye, 50 of 12th Street in Kannapolis, is being charged in connection to the death of Shelia Godfrey, who was found dead at her home Friday.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers attempted to stop a car involved in an armed robbery around 1:54 a.m. on Austin Drive.More >>
On Tuesday, activists announced plans for demonstrations to take place outside Duke’s uptown headquarters Thursday, the day of the annual meeting.More >>
