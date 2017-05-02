Recipe: The Ritz-Carlton's hand-rolled lavender truffles - | WBTV Charlotte

Recipe: The Ritz-Carlton's hand-rolled lavender truffles

Crystal Broadbent of the Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte shares a recipe that she makes for hotel guests. 

It's a fitting recipe for National Truffle Day.

Hand-rolled lavender truffles

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb dark chocolate
  • 8oz heavy cream
  • 1oz lavender buds

Directions:

  • In a small sauce pot, heat heavy cream and lavender buds to a scald.
  • Let the lavender steep for 15 minutes
  • Strain the buds from the cream and pour the cream over the chocolate
  • Whisk until the two become one
  • Scoop with a spoon and roll in cocoa powder

