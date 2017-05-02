Sneaky snakes

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
A man bitten by a snake at Latta Plantation Park won’t need hospitalization. He was just one of man snake bite calls this spring. Tonight, we’re talking to a snake handling experts about ways to avoid a confrontation with a serpent’s fangs.
The primary election for NC House District 5 in South Carolina ends in a runoff. Tommy Pope will face Ralph Norman for the GOP nomination later this month. The winner between those two will face Democrat Archie Parnell in June.
Tonight, people with the anti-toll lane group Widen I-77 admit future options to stop the tolls are extremely limited after the NC Court of Appeals rejected the group’s lawsuit. Judges ruled the NC DOT did not make an unconstitutional contract to build the lanes.
Charges dropped against a former South Carolina police officer who shot and killed a man during a traffic stop. Michael Slager entered a guilty plea to a federal civil rights charge today in exchange for dropping his state charges. Walter Scott’s family was pleased with the outcome.
Eric Thomas has declared Thursday a First Alert Weather Day. It won’t be potentially tornadic storms like we experienced Monday, but it will be disruptive heavy rain.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to Bruns Academy, on S Bruns Avenue near uptown, in reference to a man armed with a knife who entered the school's main doors.More >>
The principal of Knox Middle School, who has been given much credit for improvements at the once struggling school, is leaving the Rowan-Salisbury School System for a job in South Carolina.More >>
Donald Lee Frye, 50 of 12th Street in Kannapolis, is being charged in connection to the death of Shelia Godfrey, who was found dead at her home Friday.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers attempted to stop a car involved in an armed robbery around 1:54 a.m. on Austin Drive.More >>
On Tuesday, activists announced plans for demonstrations to take place outside Duke’s uptown headquarters Thursday, the day of the annual meeting.More >>
