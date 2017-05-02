Sneaky snakes

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

A man bitten by a snake at Latta Plantation Park won’t need hospitalization. He was just one of man snake bite calls this spring. Tonight, we’re talking to a snake handling experts about ways to avoid a confrontation with a serpent’s fangs.

The primary election for NC House District 5 in South Carolina ends in a runoff. Tommy Pope will face Ralph Norman for the GOP nomination later this month. The winner between those two will face Democrat Archie Parnell in June.

Tonight, people with the anti-toll lane group Widen I-77 admit future options to stop the tolls are extremely limited after the NC Court of Appeals rejected the group’s lawsuit. Judges ruled the NC DOT did not make an unconstitutional contract to build the lanes.

Charges dropped against a former South Carolina police officer who shot and killed a man during a traffic stop. Michael Slager entered a guilty plea to a federal civil rights charge today in exchange for dropping his state charges. Walter Scott’s family was pleased with the outcome.

Eric Thomas has declared Thursday a First Alert Weather Day. It won’t be potentially tornadic storms like we experienced Monday, but it will be disruptive heavy rain.

