RECIPE: Cinco de Mayo cocktail alternatives

Stagioni's Russ Johnson knows that you might not be in the mood for a typical margarita on Cinco de Mayo, that's why he's sharing these alternatives with us. 

Bella Rossa:

  • 1 1/4oz Don Julio Blanco
  • 3/4oz Solerno Blood Orange Liqour
  • 2oz Fresh squeezed Grapefruit juice
  • 1oz Lemon Juice
  • Dash Grapefruit bitters
  • Garnish with Blood Orange wheel

The Fenton Express:

  • 1 1/4oz Milagro Reposado
  • 3/4oz Domaine Canton Ginger Liqour
  • 2oz Fresh Pineapple juice
  • Splash Maine Root Ginger Beer
  • Garnish with pineapple leaf and candied ginger

Blackberry Margarita Mint Julep:

  • 2oz Casamigos Anejo
  • 1oz Mint Simple Syrup
  • 1 tbsp Honey
  • Dash Vanilla
  • Sprig of Mint
  • 5 Blackberries
  • Splash of soda
  • Garnish with mint sprig and blackberry

