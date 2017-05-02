RECIPE: Cinco de Mayo cocktail alternatives

Stagioni's Russ Johnson knows that you might not be in the mood for a typical margarita on Cinco de Mayo, that's why he's sharing these alternatives with us.

Bella Rossa:

1 1/4oz Don Julio Blanco

3/4oz Solerno Blood Orange Liqour

2oz Fresh squeezed Grapefruit juice

1oz Lemon Juice

Dash Grapefruit bitters

Garnish with Blood Orange wheel

The Fenton Express:

1 1/4oz Milagro Reposado

3/4oz Domaine Canton Ginger Liqour

2oz Fresh Pineapple juice

Splash Maine Root Ginger Beer

Garnish with pineapple leaf and candied ginger

Blackberry Margarita Mint Julep:

2oz Casamigos Anejo

1oz Mint Simple Syrup

1 tbsp Honey

Dash Vanilla

Sprig of Mint

5 Blackberries

Splash of soda

Garnish with mint sprig and blackberry

