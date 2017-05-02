AP: Pope and Norman head to Republican runoff

Two colleagues in the South Carolina House will face off to be the Republican nominee in the race to replace former congressman Mick Mulvaney.

State House Speaker Pro Tem Tommy Pope and former state Rep. Ralph Norman advanced Tuesday to the May 16 primary runoff. The winner will face Democrat Archie Parnell and several third-party candidates in the June 20 special election.

Pope and Norman beat out five other Republicans. Winning outright would have required at least one vote over 50 percent.

Both hail from York County, located just south of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Pope is the former chief prosecutor for York and Union counties and lives in the town of York.

Norman is a Rock Hill developer. He resigned from his state seat to concentrate on the congressional race.

