AP: Parnell is SC 5th District's Democratic nominee

A former Goldman Sachs tax adviser is the Democratic nominee in the race to replace former South Carolina congressman Mick Mulvaney.

Archie Parnell defeated two military veterans Tuesday to advance to the special election June 20. He will face the Republican winner as well as several third-party candidates.

Parnell raised the most money by far among the three Democrats. Democrats who endorsed him included former Govs. Jim Hodges and Dick Riley, and former congressman John Spratt, who held the seat for 28 years before Mulvaney ousted him in 2010.

Parnell lives in Sumter. He worked for 20 years at Goldman Sachs and 10 years at ExxonMobil. He was previously an attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. House Ways and Means Committee.

He defeated Army veteran Alexis Frank of Rock Hill and disabled Marine veteran Les Murphy of Indian Land.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.