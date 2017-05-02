Lynx Blue Line patrons say they need help for safer rides

There may be 125 new Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers coming over the next two years, but for one group of citizens that help may be coming just a little late.

Ridership on the Lynx Blue Line has exceeded expectations from day one, and with that, a growing number of passengers are becoming frustrated.

Patrons like Catherine Adams are getting fed up with behavior that's described as out of bounds.

"You get on your cell phone as you're talking to us with all of your profanity. We don't want to hear that," she said.

She welcomes a new plan to add more officers to the light rail line, which is now in the works by CMPD. But we've learned that the new officers or their new unit will not be on the streets anytime soon.

Council member James Mitchell will vote for more officers.

"In next year's budget you will see what we call small units for the Blue Line Extension as well as the street car that will start connecting the east and west side," Mitchell said.

Charlotte Douglas International and local greenways will get additional officers under the plan as well. It's another place extra help may be sent to and another gathering spot where the foot traffic is also being measured in bigger numbers.

Riders on the light rail say the new and needed help can't get there soon enough to tone down unfiltered conversations.

A towering presence stands guard at the Park and Ride stations, but patrons like Rose Jones say patrolmen need to go the distance up and down the line.

"Instead of them just coming on, checking, then getting off at the next stop, ride along the whole ride," Jones suggested.

The plan is to hire 62 officers right away to places like light rail and the greenway, but we may have to wait until the next budget cycle in 2018. That's when they're expected to add the other 63.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.