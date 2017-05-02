Charlotte Motor Speedway unveils Sam Bass' souvenir program cover art for May races

Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, they unveiled the cover art for the souvenir programs for the upcoming May races.

This marks the 83rd and 84th cover that Sam Bass has completed for the track since beginning with them back in 1985.

"I've painted well over 10 thousand hours of my life working on program covers for Charlotte Motor Speedway," said Bass. " So quite a bit of time goes into these things."

For the first ever Monster Energy All Star Race cover, defending race champ Joey Logano as well as Kyle Busch and Dale Earnhardt Jr will grace the cover.

Bass also added some great All Star moments on the cover including Jeff Gordon's T-Rex car located under the Monster Energy logo. There is also a picture of the "One Hot Night" finish involving Davey Allison and Kyle Petty. And also a picture of the famous "Pass in the Grass" involving Dale Earnhardt and Bill Elliott.

For the Coca Cola 600 cover, Bass put the 5 drivers that make up the Coca Cola Racing Family plus one. Daniel Suarez is the newest member of the family and will grace the cover along with Ryan Newman, Austin Dillon, Joey Logano, Danica Patrick, and Denny Hamlin.

Of course, the Coke 600 also is a weekend where the speedway salutes the military and Bass included some military icons to the cover as well as a the Bruton Smith Trophy.

"It's always a pleasure and a real treat to do them because there is always something exciting," said Bass of creating the covers for the races at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Monster Energy All Star race is May 20th and the Coca Cola 600 is May 28th.

