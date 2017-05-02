Panthers pick up 5th year on Benjamin's contract

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin will be with the team thru 2018 as the team exercised the 5th year on his rookie contract.

The move means Benjamin will make $8.5 million in 2018.

Benjamin had 63 receptions last season for 941 yards and a team leading 7 receiving touchdowns.

The year before, KB would miss the entire season after injuring his knee in training camp.

As a rookie, Benjamin would set Panthers rookie records in catches, yards, and touchdowns as he had 73 catches, 1,008 yards, and 9 TD.

2017 has not started well as Benjamin has come into voluntary workouts "a little heavy" as coach Ron Rivera would describe it in a Saturday press conference. But there are signs that the team will not put up with contentment coming off last season's 6-10 record.

The Panthers drafted speedy weapons Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel last week in the NFL Draft. Both of which could play running back and wide receiver.

On Tuesday, the team cut safety Tre Boston who made 10 starts last season.

While not related, these moves could certainly serve notice to the the Panthers #1 wide receiver to be more focused to get back in shape for the 2017 season.

