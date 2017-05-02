Willy Garcia Promoted to Chicago Today

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Outfielder Willy Garcia, who earned International League Batter of the Week honors on Monday, April 10, has been recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. Garcia takes the place of outfielder Jacob May, who was optioned to the Knights after Chicago’s game last night (report TBD). Charlotte’s roster now features 24 active players.



Garcia, 24, was promoted earlier this season by the White Sox on April 14. So far this season, the Knights have promoted a total of five players to the White Sox. RHP Tommy Kahnle became the first player to earn a promotion when he was recalled on April 6. A week later, catcher Kevan Smith had his contract purchased by the White Sox (April 13), and one day later, Garcia was recalled (April 14). On April 22, RHP Mike Pelfrey had his contract purchased by the White Sox. Most recently, the White Sox recalled RHP Chris Beck (April 25).



For the season, the Dominican native is hitting .294 (20-for-68) with 13 runs scored, four doubles, four home runs, and 13 RBIs over 18 games with the Knights. In two games with the White Sox earlier this season, Garcia hit .286 (2-for-7) with a double. He made his Major League debut with Chicago on April 14, 2017.



Claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates on January 6, 2017, Garcia is in his first season in the Chicago White Sox organization. The 24-year-old spent the entire 2016 season with the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates) and hit .245 with six home runs and 43 RBIs in 129 games. He led all International League outfielders in games played (128) and assists (17). For his efforts in the field last season, he was named as the Indianapolis Indians Defensive Player of the Year.



