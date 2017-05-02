First Alert: Rain, possible storms could disrupt Thursday evening plans

A new cold front arrives in the Carolinas Thursday afternoon and will once again push a line of showers and possible thunderstorms through the region during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Once again, this will result in disruptive weather for the evening commute as well as all evening outdoor activities. Any families with evening baseball games or other events should plan and prepare for delays or cancellations.

