ELEVATION CHEER COMPANY: Local Cheerleading Program Headed to D2 Summit

Local cheerleading program climbS their way to the D2 Summit

Salisbury, NC, May 2, 2017 – Elevation Cheer Co., a local cheerleading training facility, is proud to announce that their teams have been selected to compete at one of the nation’s most prestigious cheerleading competitions for small gyms, The D2 Summit, produced by Varsity All Star.

Held at Walt Disney World® Resort’s ESPN Wide World of Sports May 13-14, The D2 Summit, is the season-capping goal for many competitive all star teams. Gyms that compete in Division 2 or D2 only train 125 athletes or less annually, modeled on Division II universities that tend to have fewer students than Division I schools. The 2016 D2 Summit showcased nearly 500 teams from across the United States. This year, The D2 Summit will host 800 teams with nearly 16,000 competitors.

“Teams competing at The D2 Summit must receive a bid at a prior competition to be eligible to participate,” says Brian Elza, Co-General Manager and Vice President of Sales for Varsity All Star, which is comprised of multiple all star competition brands under the Varsity Spirit umbrella. “That’s what makes The D2 Summit so rewarding for the competitors. If they don’t climb their way to the top throughout their season, they won’t make it to The Summit.”



Lauren Dendy, co-owner and coach at Elevation Cheer Co. said “We find it such a privilege to have received a bid to compete at one of the most prestigious events of the season alongside some of the best teams in the country. Our athletes, families and staff are really looking forward to this event and making memories that will last a lifetime.”

Elevation Cheer Co. attended the event last season with one team and finished in eighth place. “We are excited to go back again this season with all of our teams and for every age-eligible athlete in our program to be able to have the opportunity to compete with the best of the best,” says Sara Biles, co-owner and coach at Elevation.

All star cheerleading is a discipline of cheerleading that is open to all ages and skill levels. “We like to think of All Star cheerleading as the most inclusive sport available to young athletes. The D2 Summit provides a place for all of them to shine,” adds Tres LeTard, Co-General Manager and Vice President of Operations for Varsity All Star.

Elevation Cheer Co. will be competing May 13-14, 2017. Fans at home can watch a livestream of the event on Varsity TV on Varsity.com.

For more information on The D2 Summit please visit VarsityAllstar.com. If your child is interested in becoming an all star cheerleader, please visit www.elevationcheerco.com.

About Elevation Cheer Co.

Elevation Cheer Co. is an all star cheerleading training facility located in Salisbury, NC. In addition to their cheerleading teams for ages 4 to 18 they also offer recreational tumbling classes for ages 2 to 18, birthday parties, fun gyms, field trip and much more. They have been serving the Rowan County area for 5 years.

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit has been a driving force behind cheerleading’s dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, and the leading global source for all things cheerleading and dance. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation and educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting nearly a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit’s 5,000 employees have been helping raise cheerleading’s influence and profile since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit www.varsity.com or www.varsitybrands.com.