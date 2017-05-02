Former Northwest School of the Arts student nominated for Tony Award

Former Northwest School of the Arts student Eva Noblezada is nominated for a Tony Award for her role as "Kim" in the revival of "Miss Saigon" on Broadway.

Noblezada left Northwest midway through her senior year when she was offered the lead role for the London run of "Miss Saigon." Noblezada accepted the job when she was just 17-years-old.

The Tony nominations were announced this morning in New York. Noblezada is nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical. She’s in the company of musical icons Patti LuPone and Bette Midler.

Eva’s talents did not go unnoticed while at Northwest School of the Arts. She won a Blumey Award for Best Actress in 2013 for her portrayal of Ariel Moore in the Northwest’s production of "Footloose."

I spoke with Eva’s theater teacher at Northwest Tuesday, Corey Mitchell.

“I talked with Eva back in January and I said, ‘You’re going to get this!’ She said, 'People have said that, but I just don’t want to think about that.'"

“I told her, 'there are so many things I see in your future and a Tony nomination is going to happen,'” Mitchell remembered. “The entire school is excited, this has spilled over into every classroom. It’s a fantastic feeling here.”

Mitchell understands what it feels like to win a Tony Award. In 2015, he became the recipient of The Tony Award for Excellence in Theater Education.

He recalled when Eva was "discovered" while a student at Northwest School of the Arts.

“As you know, Maureen, she won the Blumey award in May. She then went on to The Jimmy’s in New York City in late June or early July, and by August she was auditioning for the role of Kim. She’s an amazing young woman! Incredibly talented!”

This year’s Tony Awards air on CBS June 11.

The Blumey Awards are May 21 at Belk Theater in uptown Charlotte. Like The Tony Awards, The Blumeys include performances from students from schools all across the region.

Tickets for the Blumey Awards go on sale May 5 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.