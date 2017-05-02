Panthers waive safety Tre Boston, 4 others

CHARLOTTE, NC (Jourdan Rodrigue/The Charlotte Observer) - The Carolina Panthers took a little bit of a gamble on their two veteran starting safeties on Tuesday morning by waiving young backup Tre Boston.

The team also waived fullback Devon Johnson, corner Lou Young and offensive tackles Jack Rodgers and Jordan Rigsbee.

Boston, 24, started 10 games last season with 50 tackles and two interceptions, but was thrust into the spotlight for negative reasons against Seattle and Oakland when his missed coverages isolated backup linebacker A.J. Klein (now with the New Orleans Saints) at times.

The Panthers made this move without drafting any safeties last week. The roster is still deep at the position behind starters Mike Adams and Kurt Coleman. Dean Marlowe, Brian Blechen, Colin Jones, Travell Dixon, L.J. McCray and Dezmen Southward are all still available to the Panthers, but none have much game experience (other than Jones, who plays on special teams).

The roster sits at 86 players with minicamp on Friday and Saturday, during which time undrafted free agent signings and tryout players will have a chance to make the team. The team must have 90 players on the roster for training camp, and cannot have more than 90 players on the roster throughout the offseason.