National Weather Service: EF0 tornado hit near Newton during Monday storms

The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that a tornado hit near Newton during a round of severe storms Monday afternoon.

According to the NWS, the tornado hit 3.5 miles southeast of Newton in Catawba County around 4 p.m. Monday.

Officials were at the scene Tuesday morning surveying damage and estimate the damage was caused by a EF0 tornado.

The tornado hit at an estimated 85 mph and was 25 yards wide. The path of the tornado was estimated at 3-miles long, but not continuous.

Damage survey found many moderate to large sized trees down, uprooted, or snapped. Most building damage was caused by tree falls, though some light roof, siding, and window damage was also found.

Most of the damage was from straight-line winds, but two areas of EF0 tornado touchdown were found.

The first area of touchdown was just off Jack Whitener Rd. and Sipe Rd. for a distance of 100 yards. The second touchdown occurred near Smyre Farm Rd. just south of Highway 16 for a distance of 250 yards.

No one was hurt as the storm rolled through the area, but several homes were damaged. Mike Huffman's home was split by a tree. Two bedrooms at one end of the home are filled with limbs and have no roof above them.

"It is a lot of damage," he said on Tuesday afternoon.

He has had to find another place to live and doesn't expect to be back home for months.

Assessments are still being made throughout the area. Officials hope to have a dollar figure on the damage by the end of the week.

