Mallard Creek residents concerned about missing mail issues

Some residents in the Mallard Creek area say they are going days without mail delivery and are missing packages.

“It’s gone as long as a week where I did not get any mail at all. I would literally go to the mailbox and it was completely empty,” said Christina Roth.

She contacted police to file a report and the postal service, but has not heard an explanation yet.

It’s unclear whether the mail is being stolen or if the problem is caused by delivery mistakes.

“It’s a little disturbing that it’s more widespread than me,” said Roth. “When I found out other neighbors were involved I felt like it was necessary to find the reason behind the situation.”

Roth showed WBTV several communications between neighbors on the app Nextdoor. Some residents say they have missed packages and even medications.

“Missing a package from Amazon is one thing. Missing medication is a whole different story,” said Roth. She hopes more complaints leads to answers and results.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said there’s been no arrest in Roth’s case. Her Mallard Woods subdivision only shows her police report filed in the past month. Police recommend any neighbors who suspect their mail has been stolen to file a police report like Roth. The problem can more easily tracked and determined to possibly be widespread.

Neighbors in the Plaza Midwood area also reported a rash of stolen packages in recent weeks. Neighbors have resorted to installing security cameras and turning the footage over to police.

Statement from United States Postal Service (USPS):

Postal officials are looking into the matter and will monitor delivery in the area. We apologize for any inconvenience and encourage customers with questions, complaints and compliments about mail service to contact their local Post Office or call the Charlotte Customer Relations office at 704-393-4547 during normal business hours. The earlier customers notify us about a possible issue, the earlier we can work on finding a solution.

We take the sanctity of the mail very seriously. Any customer who has questions or concerns about possible mail theft should contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service hotline at 1-877-876-2455. We also encourage customers to sign up for Informed Delivery at usps.com. This free feature allows customers to receive an email each morning with digital images of letters that will show up in their mail in the near future.

