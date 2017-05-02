Police chief 'cautiously optimistic' after nearly 12% drop in Salisbury crime

Crime in Salisbury is down by a significant number, according to Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes.

“We appear to have around an 11% decline in reported crime," Chief Stokes said. "We’re not going to take credit for that, it’s been a community effort, the community needs to take credit for that.”

According to numbers presented to the Salisbury City Council on Tuesday night, there has been an overall drop of 11.6% in crime in Salisbury during the first quarter of 2017 compared to the first quarter of 2016.

“These numbers overall are showing a very positive direction," Chief Stokes added.

Total calls to police for service are down as well, according to the chief.

In the first quarter of 2016 there 12,491 calls for service, compared to 10,892 in the first quarter of 2017. That's a decrease of 12.8%

Stokes credits the community for working the police department to bring about some of the change that he says the city is beginning to see after a violent 2016.

“There’s much more attention by the community," Stokes said. "There’s more focus by parents on what their kids are involved in and trying to keep them away from gangs, I suspect it not to be just one thing, it’s probably like a lot of things, many things are coming together to potentially contribute to this decline that we’re seeing and hopefully will continue in the next quarter. Police in the community, and the city and the community, are really starting to work together and really starting to focus on crime prevention and addressing crime problems and root issues of crime, be it gang involvement and trying to keep kids out of gangs, trying to give a better direction to people, finding job programs and what have you, so I think there has really been a shift to try and again move the community in a different direction.”

The City of Salisbury recently completed a series of community action planning sessions that were designed to "improve public safety and its relationship with citizens, provide opportunities for children, improve community relations, and improve workforce development."

Hundreds of citizens and city officials attended those sessions.

In addition, Al Heggins and partners also created a series of community conversations called "Stop The Violence Summits" in which residents discussed ideas for reducing crime.

"We feel its time for our community members, elected officials along with government staff members, educators, health care professionals and our youth. It's time for us to have a collaborative problem solving process and that's what we did here today," said organizer Al Heggins at the time.

Chief Stokes did point out that not all of the numbers went in a positive direction.

“Some things have bumped up a bit, we’re seeing more theft, more theft crime reported in this quarter than it was in the 2016 first quarter, that primarily is shoplifting so that’s an issue that we certainly need to help the merchants address and see if there’s something we can do to help them with that," Stokes said. "Other things that are a little concerning are weapons offenses, which is kind of a broad category. It’s everything from felony possession of a gun, even the crime of shooting into a dwelling falls within that category.”

Weapons offense increased from 14 in 2016 to 34 in 2017 for the first quarter.

Stokes, on the job for just under a year now, also sounded a cautiously optimistic note about the influence of gangs on crime in Salisbury.

“There have been a few significant arrests made out there that contribute to that," Stokes said. "We are going to see some real contributions from our federal partners. We’ve seen a lot up to this point, but they really have committed quite a few additional resources that we will see here going into the summer. I don’t know that there’s been a big change, but maybe their grip that they’ve had on the criminal element, maybe that’s loosening a bit and they’re losing their effectiveness. Again, they’re a criminal organization and if they lose their effectiveness we should see crime go down."

Chief Stokes is hopeful that other changes, such as filling a majority of the 14 open positions at the police department, will continue to keep the crime trend heading down.

The City of Salisbury and Rowan County also signed an agreement in December to allow off duty Rowan County deputies to work in Salisbury in an effort to increase manpower.

“I think it really just shows that the community and the police are really moving in a very good direction. We are very optimistic that this will continue in this direction and that we will continue to work together with the community seeing these very positive movements," Stokes added.

Community policing and a realignment of "beats" for officers is the next step for Chief Stokes and the department.

“We’re finally at a point of making some decisions about those beat sizes," Stokes added. "Community policing, it’s definition is at its root, officers who are assigned manageable area on a consistent basis, in other words, the same officer working the same area, a smaller area, having both the authority, autonomy, and responsibility for doing problem solving. It’s not walking a beat and it’s not those community engagement things, community policing is problem solving. We are right there, ready to go with this beat system, kind of realigning where the officers work and hopefully moving, they’ve already, again with our community policing, given them that autonomy and responsibility for problem solving in those areas, we’re just going to make their responsible areas a little smaller so it will be more manageable, so I think that will really push us forward in our community policing efforts when we are able to do that.”

Several residents told WBTV that they perceive that Salisbury has a bigger issue with crime than surrounding communities, largely because of what they read and see in media reports. Chief Stokes admitted that a few moths ago, it did appear that Salisbury was having more of an issue with crime than communities of similar size, but he pointed out on Tuesday that criminals don't respect city limits.

“It was not unique," Stokes said. "Each community has their own challenges and things that they have to work on things will go up as far as, you know, violent crime might peak in one area and go down in another, it’s a very fluid situation when you’re talking about crime and how that occurs in a community, so there’s lots of things that come to play in that and unfortunately it can happen anywhere and we do see it happen anywhere. It moves around. Criminals don’t necessarily obey borders and they will go where they have opportunity. That’s certainly the biggest part of that kind of crime triangle is opportunity and that’s what we try to focus on is eliminating that opportunity.”

The department still faces a number of challenges, including filling the ranks and dealing with more than a dozen unsolved homicides that go back more than one year. One of those, the shooting death of seven-year-old A'yanna Allen as she slept in the bed with her grandmother, seemed to spur many in the community to demand action.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.