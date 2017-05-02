Cheerwine to host free fan celebration for 100th anniversary

Cheerwine plans to throw a free celebration to thank fans during its 100th anniversary.

Cheerwine's outdoor centennial bash will take place in its hometown of Salisbury on May 20 from noon to 8 p.m. on North Main Street.

Below is a detailed description of what attendees can expect to enjoy:

Free Cheerwine and commemorative koozies.

Limited edition Cheerwine merchandise available for purchase starting at noon

Live music from Time Sawyer, Gyth Rigdon, Empire Strikes Brass, Acoustic Syndicate and Roomful of Blues.

People’s Choice BBQ Competition (from noon-2 p.m.) with Hog Heaven Barbecue, NC Ribs on Wheels, Rocky Top BBQ, Boone’s Bar-B-Que and Smoke & Go BBQ. Attendees can sample BBQ from each team and vote for their favorites.

Food from Cheerwine’s partners and friends, including Krispy Kreme (fresh doughnuts made in its “Hot Now Mobile Store”), Bojangles, Fatz Café, Biscuitville, Select Bakery (serving Cheerwine cake), Cackalacky (which makes a “Cheerwine Sweet Sauce”) and King of Pops (which will offer a Cheerwine-flavored popsicle).

Biergarten with N.C. craft beer, featuring The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, New Sarum Brewing Company and Morgan Ridge Railwalk Brewery.

Family-Friendly Kids’ Zone, with magicians, jugglers, rock climbing wall, obstacle course, slides, bounce house, lawn games and more.

Free tour of Rowan Museum’s multi-room exhibit celebrating Cheerwine’s 100 years. This will include a visit by the historic 1927 Cheerwine Ford Truck.

Canned Food Drive hosted by Food Lion Feeds and Rowan Helping Ministries to end hunger in Rowan County. Fans are encouraged to make donations of non-perishable food items or money. For every two food items or five dollars donated, fans will be entered to win a gift basket.

Our State Magazine welcome center.

“We have the best fans around, and we can’t thank them enough for ‘spreading the cheer’ for generations by introducing Cheerwine to their friends and family,” said Joy Harper, head of marketing for Cheerwine and the great-great-granddaughter of Cheerwine’s founder. “This party is a celebration of our loyal fans, our home state and all of the people who’ve helped make Cheerwine the iconic beverage it is today.”

