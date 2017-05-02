Traffic shifts coming to I-85 in Cabarrus

As work continues on the I-85 widening project in Cabarrus County, motorists will notice new traffic patterns as crews prepare to shift lanes in both directions between mile markers 58 and 60, approaching Concord Lake Road, according to a press release from the NC DOT.

"These shifts will move traffic to a temporary configuration on the newly constructed median lanes," NC DOT says. "Once traffic is in this new pattern, construction of the new outside travel lanes will continue through the summer."

Weather permitting, the first traffic shift will take place on I-85 North from 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, until 6 a.m. Thursday, May 4.

The next shift will be in the same area along I-85 South from 9 p.m. Thursday, until 6 a.m. Friday, May 5.

If inclement weather delays the traffic shifts, they will be rescheduled to the following night.

The department encourages motorists to pay attention when approaching the work zone, obey the posted speed limit, and allow extra time to reach their destinations safely