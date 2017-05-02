Hickory pathology practice pays U.S. $601k to settle false medical claim allegations

A pathology practice in Hickory agreed to pay the United States $601,000 to settle allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by submitting false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Piedmont Pathology is accused of submitting the false claims for unnecessary procedures.

“Government healthcare programs serve a vital role in providing necessary services to the citizens of our district,” U.S. Attorney Jill Westemoreland Rose said Tuesday. “This office is dedicated to ensuring that money is spent wisely on medically necessary services that benefit healthcare consumers as opposed to profiting the bottom line of healthcare providers."

A former pathologist at Piedmont Pathology is who reportedly brought the allegations to light, leading to the lawsuit.

"Under the False Claims Act, private citizens can bring suit on behalf of the government for false claims and share in any recovery," the Department of Justice says.

In November 2016, the United States pursued claims that Piedmont Pathology lacked medical necessity for procedures conducted on certain gastric biopsies before a pathologist reviewed the specimen.

