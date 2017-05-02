Road improvement projects underway in Mecklenburg, surrounding counties

Several road improvement projects are underway in the WBTV viewing area.

Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties

The Department of Transportation plans to bring improvements to 44 miles of state roads in the counties of Mecklenburg and Union.

The 5.9 million contract calls for milling and resurfacing 28 miles of roads in the counties, NCDOT says, including a section of N.C. 75 and 12 sections of secondary roads.

Work on the projects is expected to start as soon as this week and be complete by the end of June.

I-85 in Gaston County

Relief is on the way for a busy stretch of Interstate 85 in Gaston County, thanks to a $12.4 million contract awarded by the DOT. The project will resurface six miles of roadway, between mile marker 22 and the Mecklenburg County line. The contract will also rehabilitate some bridges.

Work is expected to start as soon as this week and be complete by the end of August.

Union County intersection

The intersection of N.C. 200 and McWhorter Road in Waxhaw will be converted to an all-way stop. "The intersection currently requires traffic on McWhorter Road to stop, but traffic on N.C. 200 does not have to stop," NCDOT says.

The switch is expected to be on May 9, weather permitting. The project includes installing stop signs on both sides of N.C. 200.

NCDOT says they will place electronic message boards on both sides if the road the week before changes go into place.

A roundabout is also proposed for the intersection in 2019.

