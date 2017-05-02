Appeals court upholds Charlotte I-77 toll lane deal

An appeals court has ruled that North Carolina acted legally when it made a deal with a private company to build and operate interstate toll lanes in the Charlotte area.

The state Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that a lower court was correct to dismiss a challenge to the project along Interstate 77.

The challenge was filed by a group that advocated for widening the road without adding tolls. They had argued that the state made an unconstitutional deal with a private company to build and operate the toll lanes, but their challenge was dismissed by a Mecklenburg County court.

North Carolina Transportation Department officials have previously said the toll lanes will reduce travel time and relieve congestion around the state's largest city. Construction has begun on the toll lanes.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.