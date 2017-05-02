Cyclist involved in weekend west Charlotte crash dies

A cyclist died Monday after being involved in a crash Sunday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 60-year-old Sonny Locklear drove onto Interstate Trailer Park Drive and collided with a 2012 Chevrolet, which approached Interstate Trailer Park Drive from Scott Futrell Drive. It happened around 3:44 p.m.

Locklear reportedly struck the right rear quarter panel of the Chevrolet. Medic took Locklear to Carolinas Medical Center in critical condition. He died the next day.

Police say Locklear was not wearing reflective gear or a helmet at the time of the crash. The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured and was not impaired at the time, police say.

Locklear's family has been notified of his death.

Police continue to investigate the crash and ask anyone with additional information to call detectives at 704-432-2169.

