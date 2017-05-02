Two former Kannapolis players signed to the NFL

Congratulations to two former A.L. Brown High School standout student athletes: Kalif Phillips and Keeon Johnson. Both young men have signed contracts to pursue their dreams in the National Football League according to the Kannapolis City Schools web page.

Kalif Phillips has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers. He graduated from A.L. Brown High School in 2013 and attended the University of North Carolina Charlotte.

Keeon Johnson also graduated from A.L. Brown in 2013. He attended the University of Virginia and has signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants.

