Family asks for help in finding 22-year-old's killer

Family members of Charlotte’s first 2017 homicide victim, 22-year-old Natanael Jose Rodriguez, made a public plea Tuesday for help in finding Rodriguez’s killer.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Rodriguez was shot and killed four months ago, on Jan. 2, at his apartment complex in the 6500 block of Monroe Road.

Officers responded to the assault call just after midnight and found Rodriguez suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medic took Rodriguez to Carolinas Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

“There is not a day that goes by that we don't feel the absence of him,” Rodriguez's aunt, Damaris Valdez, told the Observer Tuesday.

"You never expect your child to go before you and the pain cannot be explained. It's something that runs deep in our blood to lose him to something so… in such a manner is hard," Valdez said.

Family and police spoke around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at CMPD headquarters.

Detectives are still investigating, and believe Rodriguez knew his shooter.

"We believe that the assailants were known to Nate. No signs of forced entry to this apartment, so it was believed it… known to him," Sgt Demarco Jeter said at the conference.

Anyone with additional information in the case is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS.

