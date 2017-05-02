DOT: Improvements coming to roads in Cabarrus County

Drivers in Cabarrus County will soon have a smoother ride on sections of U.S. 29, N.C. 73 and several secondary roads, thanks to a $6.2 million contract awarded to improve about 22 miles of roadway, according to the Department of Transportation.

The contract awarded to J.T. Russell and Sons, Inc. of Albemarle includes milling, resurfacing and shoulder reconstruction.

Work can start as early as May 15, and should be completed by Sept. 29, 2018.

This was one of 15 road and bridge projects recently awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation. They were worth $81.3 million, and were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders as required by state law.

