School bus driver hospitalized after colliding with pickup truck in west Charlotte

A school bus driver was transported to the hospital after colliding with a pickup truck in west Charlotte Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at the Yorkmont Road and West Boulevard intersection. A four-year-old was aboard the bus and is expected to be OK.

The driver of the pickup truck is also expected to be OK.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says the bus was on its way to Lake Wylie Elementary.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

