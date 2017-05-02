School bus driver hospitalized after colliding with pickup truck - | WBTV Charlotte

School bus driver hospitalized after colliding with pickup truck in west Charlotte

(Mark Davenport | WBTV) (Mark Davenport | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A school bus driver was transported to the hospital after colliding with a pickup truck in west Charlotte Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at the Yorkmont Road and West Boulevard intersection. A four-year-old was aboard the bus and is expected to be OK. 

The driver of the pickup truck is also expected to be OK. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says the bus was on its way to Lake Wylie Elementary. 

There's no word on what caused the crash. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.   

Powered by Frankly