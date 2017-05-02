'Gutter grabber" may not have gotten what he wanted

Salisbury Police are looking for a man who carried off gutters from a home in the Fulton Heights community early on Monday morning, but he may not have gotten the prize he had hoped to acquire.

The gutters were taken between 12:10 and 12:24 am on Monday from a house on Mitchell Avenue. Surveillance pictures show the man carrying off a downspout.

The homeowner posted on social media that the thief may have been fooled and was thinking that the downspouts were copper, when in fact, they had only been painted to look that way.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Across the country police agencies are staring to see a rise in these types of crimes tied to the increase in the prices being paid for copper. Prices for base metals such as copper, lead, and zinc, are expected to rise 16% in 2017, according to an industry trade journal.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.