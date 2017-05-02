'Jiggy with the Piggy' underway all week in Kannapolis

This year’s Jiggy with the Piggy will be better than ever, according to Kannapolis city leaders. There are new events, first class entertainment and much more, and it officially gets underway on Tuesday with the 5K race.

The smells and sights of 75 barbeque competition teams from five states returns to downtown Kannapolis this Friday and Saturday, May 5 & 6. BBQ teams from across the U.S. will compete in the competition at the North Carolina Research Campus sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society.

The public can get in on the fun during the two day festival, sponsored by Smithfield, with more than 100 arts & crafts vendors, concerts, a 5K walk/run, and a People’s Choice wings and pork tasting.

This year the Kannapolis Firefighter’s Association will be back bringing their cooking skills to the festival and selling barbeque to the public during the festival.

This year there are more events for children. Children can build a racecar out of zucchini and race for prizes in the Zucchini 600. There will be a Community Children’s Concert and the popular Movies on Campus returns sponsored by the 600 Festival.

Held in downtown Kannapolis, this free family-friendly event includes:

Tuesday, May 2

6:30 p.m. Jiggy with the Piggy 5K, part of the Run Kannapolis Series. (Dress in a piggy related costume to win prizes).

Thursday, May 4:

1-5 p.m. BBQ Competition Teams Arrive

4-7 p.m. Kannapolis Farmers Market – Opening Day

Zucchini 600 Pre-build workshop @ the Farmers Market

(We provide the zucchini – get tips and help building your racecar).

Friday, May 5:

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. BBQ Competition Teams Arrive

5 p.m. Festival Opens to the Public - Downtown Kannapolis

Food, Arts & Crafts, Carnival Rides, and More

7-9 p.m. People's Choice - Wings (while tickets last)

Location: N.C. Research Campus – near the Core Lab, N. Research Drive (Look for the signs and the white tent). Festival attendees can purchase blocks of ten (10) wings for $10. Proceeds benefit the Cannon Memorial YMCA to help fund local youth scholarships and programs.

7 p.m. Darrell Hardwood Concert - Downtown Kannapolis

8 p.m. – Monster Trucks Movie, Sponsored by the 600 Festival

Location: Veterans Park

Bring a blanket/chair and enjoy this fun family movie.

Sponsored by 600 Festival Association

8:15 p.m. Little Texas Concert, Downtown Kannapolis

9:45 p.m. Fireworks

Saturday, May 6

7 a.m. Kannapolis YMCA All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast - Admission is $5.

9 a.m. Festival Opens to the Public – Downtown Kannapolis

Food, Arts & Crafts, Carnival Rides, and More

BBQ Pitmaster Tuffy Stone will be demonstrating how to cook extraordinary ribs (and handing out samples for you to try).

10 -10:45a.m. - Prime Time Community Band Children's Concert - Gem Theater

Free Admission

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Kid's Zone Activities

Including the NEW ZUCCHINI 600 race!

Pits open at 10 am

12 pm - Zucchini 600 Races Start

Carnival Rides, Inflatables, GoProMotorplex Kids Car Displays, the N.C. Research Campus Science Station, and more

Noon – 2 pm People's Choice - Pork Tasting (while supplies last)

Location: Research Campus - Core Lab, N. Research Drive (Look for the signs and the white tent)

Proceeds Benefit the Kannapolis Rotary Club.

Festival attendees can purchase blocks of ten (10) samples for $10.



Noon - Gal Friday Concert

Noon - 1:30 p.m. - BBQ Competition Is Underway!

1:30 p.m. – Coconut Groove Band Concert

3:15 p.m. Joe Lasher, Jr. Concert

5 p.m. - BBQ Competition Awards Ceremony - The Laureate Center, Kannapolis City Hall & Police Headquarters

5 p.m. - Festival Ends

For more information on the festival, visit www.jiggywiththepiggy.com

