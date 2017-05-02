Special Primary Election In South Carolina

Good morning to you on this Tuesday, 2 May 2017, from the WBTV News morning team! We hope you’ll join us for WBTV News This Morning from 4:30 to 9 AM for the area’s best, most complete, and accurate morning newscast.

It’s election day in South Carolina today. A special primary election is being held to fill the congressional seat vacated by Mick Mulvaney when he joined the Trump administration as director of the Office of Management and Budget.

We’re taking a look at storm damage in the area following yesterday’s severe weather. Some folks in Newton think a tornado may have touched down in the area.

We’re working to get more information about a shooting in Southend Charlotte. It happened last night on Toomey Avenue.... near Remount Road. Medic rushed one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police need your help finding a missing man from Charlotte. 81-year-old Vester Crawford suffers from a cognitive impairment. Crawford was last seen on Kenmont Drive Saturday morning.

The Frork. Have you heard of it? It’s being introduced by a major fast food restaurant chain. Wait until you see what it is!

