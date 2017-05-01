After video of cafeteria beating, Bunker Hill holds meeting to find solutions

There is no shortage of pride at Bunker Hill High School. But last week was one most Bears would like to forget.

Monday evening, dozens of faculty members, students and parents gathered in the school's gym to address the video that threw Bunker Hills name in the headlines. The clip shows a student being pummeled repeatedly during lunch by another student.

Payton Gregory didn't record the video, but as soon as it started to spread, she brought it to administration and sent it to her mom who posted it on Facebook.

"It just infuriated me. He sat by himself and ate by himself and everybody got up and moved so the camera would be at the perfect angle,” she said.

For over an hour, Principal Jeff Isenhour laid out steps and efforts they hope to take to make Bunker Hill a safer place.

"This is not a proud incident or proud day in this school," he said

Gregory worries the plan is nothing more than words on a power point.

“It probably won’t happen. After this dies down, it will probably go back to the normal thing, fights will happen. And I’m just going to be honest, I don’t think anything will come of it,” she said.

Last week, the victim's guardians told WBTV it took four hours for them to learn about the attack. He'd recently come to live with them after his mom passed away a few months ago.

But questions have also been raised as to why it took so long for a teacher to get involved that day. Isenhour said after reviewing 25 minutes of cafeteria video it took 68 seconds for the assaulter to be removed from the cafeteria. He wasn’t sent back to class, according to the Isenhour, but did ride the bus home.

“Could we have made a different decision that day? Absolutely. We did not make a different decision that day, so we own the decision that we made," he said.

Thomas wasn't at the meeting, but a box a box of cards was delivered to him by Payton and her mom afterward.

“I’m going to meet him and hug him and tell him if he ever needs a friend, I’m here,” she said.

According to Isenhour, three students total have been disciplined for the incident. But the victim’s family wants the student responsible to be expelled.

WBTV asked Isenhour if that’s a possibility and he said that decision rests with higher administration and has not been determined. The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating.

