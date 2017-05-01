Person shot on Toomey Avenue in west Charlotte

A person was taken to the hospital after being shot in west Charlotte Monday evening.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Toomey Avenue, which runs between Remount Road and Wilmore Drive.

Medic said the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries. The victim's name and condition have not been released.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting or if anyone has been taken into custody.

