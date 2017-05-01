Boy falls from bus

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
We’ve got video of a young boy who suffered only minor injuries after falling out the emergency door of a school bus. This happened in Greenwood, South Carolina. So far, there’s been no finding of fault by the school system.
A sickening investigation is underway in Cabarrus County. Deputies are trying to find out who killed a dog and miniature horse and dumped their remains on the side of the road. The pictures are too graphic to show on television.
After finding ill and dying ducks at Freedom Park’s lake, the city tested the water and found nothing wrong. Duke experts now think it may be something the ducks were fed that caused the issue. Unfortunately, these are the same ducks who had to be cleansed after an oil spill last December.
Finally, the Carolinas Poison Center reports there have been four times as many calls about snake bites this year compared to last. They’re blaming it on the milder weather to date.
Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!
Piedmont Pathology is accused of submitting the false claims for unnecessary procedures.More >>
Work on the projects is expected to start as soon as this week.More >>
The state Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that a lower court was correct to dismiss a challenge to the project along Interstate 77.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they were called to an assault around 12:05 a.m. Jan. 2 in the 6500 block of Monroe Road.More >>
“It was violent and deliberate. I think it’s safe to say he did target her."More >>
