Boy falls from bus

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

We’ve got video of a young boy who suffered only minor injuries after falling out the emergency door of a school bus. This happened in Greenwood, South Carolina. So far, there’s been no finding of fault by the school system.

A sickening investigation is underway in Cabarrus County. Deputies are trying to find out who killed a dog and miniature horse and dumped their remains on the side of the road. The pictures are too graphic to show on television.

After finding ill and dying ducks at Freedom Park’s lake, the city tested the water and found nothing wrong. Duke experts now think it may be something the ducks were fed that caused the issue. Unfortunately, these are the same ducks who had to be cleansed after an oil spill last December.

Finally, the Carolinas Poison Center reports there have been four times as many calls about snake bites this year compared to last. They’re blaming it on the milder weather to date.

