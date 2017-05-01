Duo reportedly tries to make getaway on moped after robbing Charlotte CVS

Two people were arrested Monday after police say they robbed a Charlotte store at knife-point then tried to get away on a moped.

The robbery happened around 8:30 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy on the 1500 block of South Boulevard. Police said one of the robbers had a knife during the robbery. No one was injured.

The duo left the store on a moped, officers said. A witness followed the alleged robbers in a vehicle until they reached Abbot Park on Spruce Street. They then jumped off the moped and ran into the park.

A police helicopter and K9 officers were called to the park to help search.

An adult male was found by one of the K9 officers a short time later. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital for a dog bite.

The second suspect, an adult female, was taken into custody by a patrol officer.

No names or possible charges have been released.

