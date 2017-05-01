Police: Shooting that killed Lancaster teen was gang-related

Lancaster police now believe the shooting that killed 17-year-old Allen Cooper Jr was the result of a gunfight between two gangs.

Police Chief Scott Grant said he believes this shooting was planned out, though at this point in the investigation he does not know if Cooper was the intended target.

According to Grant, Cooper and a group were leaving a community league basketball game at the Barr Street Learning Center Campus when another group fired at them from down the road.

People in the group Cooper was with fired back. Cooper was shot and killed. Nobody has been arrested. Grant said there were documented gang members in both groups.

Two weeks earlier, there was another gang-related deadly shooting in Lancaster.

Mar’Quise Deshun Evans was shot and killed at the Caroline Court apartments on April 11. Grant said he believes that shooting is related to Cooper's shooting death.

Neighbors said they have noticed a jump in violence recently.

"There's nothing here but violence now. That's all there is," said Carolyn Boyd, a family friend of Cooper.

Boyd said she was devastated when she heard Cooper was killed. She talked with him the day of the shooting.

"He had just come through the yard saying he was going to play ball. Every time he came through the yard he would tell us how much he loves us, we'd tell him how much we love him," Boyd said.

Now, Boyd is afraid to even let her great grandkids play outside after the two recent gang-related deadly shootings.

"Great grandkids used to play all over the yard," she said. "Now I have to keep them on this side."

Grant said he's hoping for cooperation from the community and possible witnesses.

If you know anything about the shooting, you're asked to call Lancaster Police at 803-283-1173. You can also call the anonymous tip line at 803-289-6040.

