Baby bird rescue in desperate need of donations

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Indian Trail has already taken in more than 400 injured or orphaned baby songbirds. That’s almost triple the number from this time last year.

The rescue needs some serious help to keep these little guys alive.

"Sometimes they just fall out of the nest or a hawk or a cat gets them. You know, it’s difficult to be a baby bird," said CWR director Jennifer Gordon.

Gordon says the baby birds need human help to survive.

“Our goal is to take them and rehabilitate them. Feed them, raise them with the goal of returning them back into the wild," Gordon said.

Last year, Carolina Waterfowl Rescue took in more than 1,900 baby songbirds. This year Gordon says they're on track to far surpass that number and funds to care for them are running low.

“We know historically what our bird count is every year and we budget for that," Gordon said. "This year when the birds were double we were struggling, but now that they’re triple, we just didn’t account for it.”

If you'd like to make a donation or volunteer your time to help care for the birds, you can find information at http://www.carolinawaterfowlrescue.com/.

