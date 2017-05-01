Mother indicted, charged with helping son facing murder charge evade police

A Charlotte woman has been indicted by a Grand Jury after investigators say she helped her teenage son facing first-degree murder escape to Ohio.

Eric Combs, 17, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 14-year-old Taylor Smith in early April.

Monday, 38-year-old Laquita Lynn Garrett was indicted by a Gaston County Grand Jury for accessory after the fact. The indictment alleges that Garrett helped Combs flee to Ohio.

He turned himself in to authorities in Ohio more than a week later and was later extradited back to Gaston County.

Garrett was arrested by Mount Holly Police Department when she went to the police department attempting to retrieve items that were seized during the investigation. She is currently being held at the Gaston County Jail under $1,000,000 secured bond.

Combs was the second teenager charged in connection with Smith's death. Officials also arrested and charged 18-year-old Darvon Fletcher with first-degree murder in the killing of Smith.

The shooting happened April 3 around 3 p.m. at River Street Park in Mount Holly.

Officials say Combs, Fletcher, and Smith all knew each other.

