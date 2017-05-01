GARDNER-WEBB UNIVERSITY: Chad Geter Gets Invitation from San Francisco 49ers Mini-Camp

BOILING SPRINGS – Gardner-Webb All-America linebacker Chad Geter earned an invitation from the San Francisco 49ers for a mini-camp tryout Monday afternoon.

Geter (Irmo, S.C. / Dutch Fork HS) is the eighth GWU standout to earn either a free agent contract or mini-camp tryout in the last eight years.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound graduate student was runner up for the 2016 Big South Conference Defensive Player of the Year award and earned All-Conference honors for the third time in four seasons on the gridiron with the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

He earned FCS All-America honors from STATS, The Associated Press, The AFCA and Hero Sports following the 2016 season.

Geter ranked 13th nationally and led the Big South Conference 118 total tackles – a career-high – and ranked No. 8 nationally with 67 solo tackles. He amped his play to another level against ranked opponents, averaging 12.3 tackles per game against teams ranked in the top-25. Geter averaged 11.4 tackles per game against conference foes as a senior.

Playing the SPUR outside linebacker spot, Geter added 8.0 tackles for loss and paced GWU with six quarterback pressures. He closed the season with six-straight games of 10 tackles of more – helping the Runnin’ Bulldogs to an undefeated November and its first finish above .500 in Big South play since 2003.

Geter was also one of 25 finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award, which is given annually to the top defensive player in the subdivision.

The 2016 season wasn’t a flash in the pan, as Geter finished his career with 345 total tackles – which ranks No. 7 in Big South Conference history and No. 9 in Gardner-Webb history. His total tackles rank first during Gardner-Webb’s Division I era, which dates back to the 2000 season.

He also ranks seventh in Gardner-Webb history with 40 tackles for loss and finished his four seasons in Boiling Springs with 10.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and 14 pass break ups.

Geter graduated from Gardner-Webb in May, 2016 and is currently pursuing his MBA from Gardner-Webb University.