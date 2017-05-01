BLOG: Pressure is now on Panthers offensive coordinator Shula to use the new talent

In my opinion, the Carolina Panthers 2017 draft was OUTSTANDING.

Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman addressed a lot of the Panthers needs-- most of all their lack of speed, especially on offense.

Now it is up to Panthers offensive coordinator Mike Shula to tap the potential of all this new talent.

In the first round, the Panthers came away with running back Christian McCaffrey from Stanford. He can pretty much line up anywhere on the field from RB to slot wide receiver. And with his 4.48 forty speed, can turn on the jets and run.

Then in the second round, Gettleman picked wide receiver Curtis Samuel from Ohio State. And if you think McCaffrey is fast, Samuel runs the forty in 4.31. At OSU, he was used in a variety of positions including RB and WR.

Samuel will more than likely play slot WR for the Panthers, but the sky is the limit for how the Panthers can use both players. The combinations are endless. It will be up to Shula to work his magic.

While a lot of fans have been ultra critical of Shula, he is the man right now who has to put the chess pieces in the right place to be successful.

Let's not forget, he did an excellent job in 2015 without the Panthers #1 target in Kelvin Benjamin. Carolina had a record breaking season offensively and ended up in Super Bowl 50.

So he can do it...

Time for fans to exercise a little patience as it may be a little slow to evolve as quarterback Cam Newton won't be throwing to his new weapons during OTA and mini-camp because of the off season shoulder surgery back in March. The hope is Cam will be ready by training camp in late July.

Now, I did say a LITTLE patience. If this thing doesn't click at all this season, well..... we will cross that bridge if it does become an epic failure.

But one thing I do know, the future is bright for this offense with the addition of McCaffrey and Samuel. With the pieces that are currently in place - like Greg Olsen, Jonathan Stewart, and KB (if he is in shape and that's a whole other issue), this offense could be EXPLOSIVE for years to come.

And that is something to be excited about Keep Pounding Nation.

NATE

