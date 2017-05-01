Flood debris still building up at Catawba County bridge

Courtney Lehmons was in awe when she saw the mountain of debris at the bridge on Finger Bridge Road last week.

"Wow, I can't believe it," she said. That's the reaction most folks have had in the past week since some minor flooding along Jacob Fork River pushed a pile of logs and trash against the supports of the bridge.

The debris field extends 100 feet upstream and is 12 feet deep in spots.

Department of Transportation (DOT) spokesperson Jen Thompson says highway crews are aware of the problem and plan to remove the debris this week. It will be a major effort, though, and special equipment will be brought in to do it.

Engineers have looked at the bridge, she says, "And have deemed it safe for folks to drive across."

The concern now is not so much for the bridge, it's for the approaches at either end. In 2013, a similar pile of debris backed up water and it wound up washing out the roadway on either side of the bridge. It closed the road for some time.

Officials do not want a repeat of that this year. DOT crews have looked at bridges across Catawba County and said only the bridge on Finger Bridge Road had a major pile of debris backed up against it.

Once the cleanup begins, it is expected to take a couple of days.

