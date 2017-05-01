Moncada Earns Chicago White Sox Minor League Player of the Month Honors

Charlotte second baseman Yoan Moncada, who is ranked as the top prospect in Chicago’s system by Baseball America and MLB.com, has been named as the organization’s Minor League Player of the Month for the month of April. Winston-Salem Dash right-handed pitcher Dane Dunning was named as the organization’s Minor League Pitcher of the Month. The Chicago White Sox Minor League Pitcher and Player of the Month Awards are voted on by a panel of Chicago-area media members.



Moncada, 21, is currently hitting .314 (27-for-86) with 16 runs scored, four home runs, seven RBIs, and six stolen bases in 21 games for the Charlotte Knights this season. The Cuban native is currently third in the International League in hits (27), tied for third in stolen bases (6), fourth in runs scored (16), tied for fifth in home runs (4), and tied for sixth in total bases (43). Over his last seven games, Moncada has a seven-game hit streak and has compiled a .367 batting average over that span. His two-run single in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game led the Knights to a 3-1 win.



