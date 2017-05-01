State to seek death penalty against duo in triple shooting outside Hickory pub

Prosecutors in North Carolina announced Monday they will seek the death penalty against two people charged in a deadly Hickory triple shooting.

Greydon Keith Hansen and Dontray Cumberlander, both 23 of Hickory, are each charged with three counts of murder in the deaths of Justin Michael Aiken, 21, Cody Manood Bouphavong, 21, and Quajuae Alexus Kennedy, 21.

The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, April 7, in the parking lot outside of J. McCroskey's Irish Pub and Grill on the 1400 block of 29th Ave Drive NE.

Police say Keith and Cumberland got into an argument with five people in the parking lot, located adjacent to the pub, before shooting at them while they were inside a car. They had all been patrons at the pub prior to the shooting.

Aiken and Bouphavong died at the scene. Kennedy died at the Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem the following night.

RELATED: Family of third Hickory deadly shooting victim speaks out

Cole Ervin, 20, was treated for gunshot wounds at Frye Regional Medical Center. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Police say there is no connection between the suspects and the victims.

Both suspects are being held without bond.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.