Legislators, Rowan Commission honor Cheerwine

A beloved symbol of Rowan County and North Carolina got a special recognition on Monday during the Rowan County Commission meeting.

Cheerwine is celebrating its 100th birthday this month, and on Monday, Cliff Ritchie, the current head of the company and great-grandson of the company founder L.D. Peeler, was honored at the Rowan County Commission meeting.

"We wanted to take a special time to honor our local family and our local business of Cheerwine," said Chairman Greg Edds. 'We're glad that our Cheerwine friends are with us."

The county's legislative delegation, including Representatives Carl Ford and Harry Warren and Senator Andrew Brock, paid their respects, then the county commissioners, all wearing Cheerwine shirts, issued a special proclamation on the company's behalf.

"I'm honored to be here today and be a part of this celebration," said Representative Carl Ford (R-Rowan, Cabarrus). "One hundred years of any business is just unbelievable, and this company has greatly expanded, and last year they bought Sun Drop which makes everything even better."

"We appreciate everything that everybody in Rowan County has done to support us, to get us to where we are today," Ritchie said. "We wouldn't be here without Rowan County and we're proud to be from here, and don't plan on leaving anytime soon."

A big anniversary party is planned in Salisbury on May 20th.

