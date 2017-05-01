Thursday at 6 pm: The dilemma of bond, bond conditions and electronic monitoring

The city of Charlotte is dealing with an increase in crime and some in the public are wondering what's happening to the criminals who commit the crimes.

The wait for a trial can be long between the time a person is arrested and gets a day in court before a judge and jury.

State law says unless it's first-degree murder, every offender is entitled to bond - even those accused of violent crimes.

"I would love for the public to know we don’t make these decisions on our own. We don’t take it lightly," Judge Karen Eady-Williams told WBTV. "When we have a case come before us, we do evaluate the cases so far as bond conditions on a case by case basis."

When the court orders an offender to wear a bracelet if that person posts bond, officers outfit the individual with an ankle bracelet, and set up the system to make sure the person is complying with court orders.

But not everyone wearing anklet bracelets follow the rules set by the court.

WBTV asked CMPD if there are people who shouldn’t be allowed to use the electronic monitoring program?

