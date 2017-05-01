New proposed student assignment plan tampers with Project Lift

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District (CMS) has released its proposed changes to attendance lines. Students in 75 schools could change where they attend schools.

CMS says the purpose is to give students better opportunities and make schools more diverse. The proposed plan could also change the makeup of the Project Lift program.

Project Lift was set up to give extra financial and academic resources to nine of CMS' lowest performing schools. The hope was in five years 90% of the students at those schools would be proficient. Project Lift is in its fifth year, there has been some progress but the schools still have not reached that 90% proficiency level.

The proposed changes would tamper with about four Project Lift schools. The proposed changes will switch some of the students' high schools. The goal was to give the academic support to students at Project Lift's elementary and middle schools so by the time those students attended West Charlotte High School they would be ready to succeed in high school and help boost test scores.

Some students who attend Allenbrook Elementary their new home school could be Harding High instead of West Charlotte HS.

A handful of students who attend Ashley Park PreK-8 school would also attend Myers Park High School instead of West Charlotte. Some parents have no problem with that switch.

"Different types of clubs, organizations," Ashley Park PreK-8 parent Desirie Rose said. "Just a chance for her to have a brighter future."

CMS says the rationale is to relieve overcrowding at some schools and help feed new academic programs with students.

Some school board members question the switch.

"Now that we are showing improvements and gains at West Charlotte High School, why are we doing something different?" CMS Board Chairperson Mary McCray said.

Officials from Project Lift say they will not fight these recommendations and that they will work with CMS.

Project Lift Superintendent Denise Watts sent a statement to WBTV:

Project L.I.F.T. understands the complex job CMS has had in reviewing the current student assignment plan and making recommendations for boundary changes that meet the school board's criteria. We trust that the school board will carefully consider the recommendations and make the best decision for the entire district.

While the Project L.I.F.T. attendance zones will see some changes according to the proposed plan, the demographic makeup of the schools will remain relatively stable. The students attending the L.I.F.T. schools will continue to need community investments and additional resources to continue the positive trajectory and transformation that has been developing over the last five years.

To see the results being made in our schools, I encourage anyone to go to one of our schools for a tour, or to consider getting involved as a volunteer to be the difference they seek.

CMS is using the month of May to go to different neighborhoods explaining the recommendations and why the district feels they are good. The school board is expected to vote on these recommendations at the end of May.

For a list of the community meetings about the student assignment so you can weigh in, click here.

