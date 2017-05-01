Officials ID man, officer involved in shooting at Kannapolis motel

A 27-year-old Rockwell man is facing charges after investigators say he fired shots at Kannapolis Police officers last week when they attempted to serve warrants on him at a motel Friday.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the InTown Suites on South Cannon Boulevard near I-85. Officials say police were serving warrants on 27-year-old Brandon Scott Goins when the shots were fired. Police said he was wanted out of Rowan County for probation violation.

According to officials, Goins was injured when officers returned fire. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center Northeast and was treated. He was released around noon Saturday and was transported to jail.

He's being held in the Cabarrus County Jail for attempted 1st-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and probation violation out of Rowan County. He's being held on a $600,000 secured bond.

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, the Kannapolis Police officer involved in the shooting was 34-year-old Trey Randall Hinton.

