Copy-Ex-race driver John Andretti fighting colon cancer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver John Andretti says he is undergoing chemotherapy for stage-four colon cancer that's spread to his liver.

The 54-year-old Andretti tells WTHR-TV of Indianapolis (http://bit.ly/2pyOhe7 ) that doctors found the cancer in January and he has had surgery to remove part of his colon. Andretti has been receiving treatments at a hospital near his North Carolina home.

The nephew of racing legend Mario Andretti says he expects to have liver surgery in June. He says he decided to go public to encourage people to undergo colon cancer screenings.

John Andretti made the last of his 11 Indy 500 starts in 2011, with a best finish of fifth in 1991. He has two NASCAR and one IndyCar wins in his career, and was last a full-time driver during the 2009 NASCAR season.

