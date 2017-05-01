Threat made against St. Stephens HS in Catawba Co, deputies investigating

Deputies in Catawba County are investigating after they say a student made threats against a high school on social media.

According to officials, the St. Stephens High School student posted messages on Facebook and Snapchat showing weapons and referencing the Columbine school shooting.

The student, whose name has not been released, was kept from school Friday and Monday.

The school and the Catawba County Sheriff's Office are both investigating the incident.

No charges have been filed.

